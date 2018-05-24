Jordan Peele wanted Get Out to be universal

Jordan Peel has said that he wanted his film Get Out to be racially specific



Actor-director-writer Jordan Peele says he wanted to be "racially specific and universal" with his film Get Out. Get Out, a horror film centred on an inter-racial relationship between a black American man and his white partner, was a satire on racism and it was critically lauded. Peele became the first African-American screenwriter to win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out.

"The curiosity of 'guess who is coming to dinner' really connected I think. Besides having amazing actors and a script and execution, it's a story about race. But it's a situation that's relatable to anyone," Peele said in a statement to IANS. "Everyone shares the fear of meeting your in-laws, whether you are or not from a different race than them, you are going to fear that they might not accept you in that situation. So I had a eureka moment in writing the script that's the mold I should make this movie in, is to start with both racially specific and universal," he added.

The film will find its way onto the small screen in India on May 27 on Sony PIX.

