Jordan Vogt-Roberts wants to direct non-superhero movie

The Kong: Skull Island filmmaker has ideas for an "absurdist" sci-fi entertainer that sounds far from the current Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise



Jordan Vogt-Roberts

Filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts wants to create a new Marvel movie that does not feature superheroes. The Kong: Skull Island filmmaker has ideas for an "absurdist" sci-fi entertainer that sounds far from the current Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, which includes the latest movie Avengers: Infinity War, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I want to direct a Marvel movie that features no superheroes. It would be an absurdist 'dramedy' that follows a group of random humans who deal with that magic and aliens exist," Vogt-Roberts tweeted.

