Jorge Lorenzo wins second consecutive MotoGP race in Barcelona

Following his second consecutive victory, Lorenzo managed to push himself to seventh place in the MotoGP standings

Jorge Lorenzo/AFP

Spanish rider Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati on Sunday put the hammer down for the second time in a row this season to win the Catalan motorcycle Grand Prix.

Lorenzo, who also won the last MotoGP race in Italy, crossed the finish line just 4.479 seconds ahead of his compatriot and current world champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), with Italy's Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) coming in third, reported Efe. Following his second consecutive victory, Lorenzo managed to push himself to seventh place in the MotoGP standings, while Marquez's place on the podium added more points to his overall dominance.

