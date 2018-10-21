Search

Jos Butler posts loving message for his wife Louise Webber on Instagram

Oct 21, 2018, 10:10 IST | A Correspondent

Jos Butler captioned it: Happy Birthday to the most incredible woman in the world, my absolute rock!! Love you so much Mrs B, have an amazing day! I miss you #lovebug

Jos Butler with wife Louise Webbe

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Butler posted this picture of him with wife Louise Webber on Instagram, with a birthday message for her. He captioned it: "Happy Birthday to the most incredible woman in the world, my absolute rock!! Love you so much Mrs B, have an amazing day! I miss you #lovebug."

