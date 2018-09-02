Ind vs Eng: Jos Buttler puts England in the driver's seat as the hosts take a 233-run lead at stumps

cricket

Jos Buttler (69) and Joe Root (48) help England take 233-run lead against India at the end of Day Three of the fourth Test at Southampton

Buttler during his 69 v India at Southampton on Saturday. Pic/AFP

"Unbelievable… running away from No. 3." That's how England skipper Joe Root was greeted on his arrival to the crease by his rival captain Virat Kohli. The Indian captain's words could be clearly heard over the stump microphone. Root had demoted himself to No.4 and the Indian skipper knew that his counterpart was under pressure. By stumps, however, it was Root who was the more satisfied captain as England mounted a sizeable lead of 233. At stumps on Day Three here, the hosts were 260 for eight.

On a pitch that already had prominent footmarks, it was R Ashwin that was supposed to cause havoc, but instead, it was once again the Indian seamers who made the early inroads. Alistair Cook edged one to slip, Moeen Ali, promoted to three went in the same manner to leave England 33-2.

Kohli's sledge did seem to affect Root as he tried an adventurous slog sweep off the fifth ball he faced from Ashwin. It was uncharacteristic by Root, but he had come to the crease with positive intent. At the other end, Keaton Jennings swept Ashwin off his length as the Indian off-spinner failed to find the right line and length. The English pair added 59 before Mohd Shami trapped Jennings on the last ball before lunch. The first ball after lunch, Shami had sent Jonny Bairstow's stump cartwheeling as England slumped to 92-4.

Jos Buttler (69) had a nervous start, but along with Ben Stokes, combated the threat of Ashwin with staunch defence and crisp back foot punches. It was a disappointing day for Ashwin. He looked hampered with an injury as he struggled to find the purchase off the pitch. He finally had Stokes edging to slip, by hitting the rough outside Stokes's leg-stump, but by then, Stokes and Buttler had pushed the lead to 151.

With the sun shining brightly and the ball losing its shine, Buttler capitalised on the tired Indian bowling attack. However, Sam Curran ensured England finished the happier side with an unbeaten 37.

