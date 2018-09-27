League Cup: Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba's feud mars Manchester United's season

football

Manager Jose Mourinho and star midfielder Paul Pogba's ongoing feud played out in the open hours after Manchester United's shock defeat to Championship side Derby

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (right) and star midfielder Paul Pogba have been sharing a frosty relationship for some time now. Pic/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho denied any falling-out with Paul Pogba after stripping him of the Manchester United vice-captaincy, but footage has emerged of a tense-looking discussion between the pair at training on Wednesday morning.

Shock exit

Pogba was rested by Mourinho for the shock League Cup third-round exit against championship outfit Derby on Tuesday night and watched from the stands as United went down 8-7 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Afterwards Mourinho confirmed that Pogba was no longer a United vice-captain although he denied falling out with the World Cup-winning France midfielder. Sky Sports showed footage of Pogba joining training with his teammates yesterday, including a terse exchange between the pair.



Man United's Phil Jones (left) wears a dejected look after missing a penalty in the tie-breaker, while Derby 'keeper Scott Carson celebrates during the League Cup tie in Manchester on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Pogba, 25, shook hands with coach Michael Carrick, before looking taken aback by something Mourinho said. Pogba was then seen having an apparently exasperated discussion with the manager. Despite being rested for the Derby clash, Pogba remained a hot topic as it was claimed that Mourinho had told the World Cup winner that he would not captain United again.

No fall-out: Jose

Asked about those reports, Mourinho said: "The truth is that I made the decision of Paul not to be the second captain but no fall-out, no problems at all. The same person that decided that Paul is not the second captain is the same who decided that Paul was the second captain. Myself. I am the manager, I can make these decisions. I don't have to explain." Pogba, who wants to join Barcelona, said after Saturday's draw with Wolves that United should "attack", leading to Mourinho stripping him of the vice-captaincy.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever