Jose Mourinho: Lukaku may not start in final against Chelsea

Michael Carrick will captain United on Sunday to mark the England midfielder's final appearance before joining Mourinho's backroom staff



Man United's Romelu Lukaku

Jose Mourinho has revealed that Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku may have to settle for a bench role in the FA Cup final. Lukaku is struggling with an ankle injury sustained against Arsenal last month and is to miss the climax to the EPL campaign against Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Belgium striker is also a doubt for the Wembley showpiece against Chelsea on May 19, but Mourinho hopes he will be involved in some capacity.

"We hope he can play the final," the United manager said. "He's in Belgium having his treatment and there is communication between the doctors in Belgium and our medical department. "We are just waiting to see if it's possible for him to be involved in the final, if not starting at least he can be on the bench."



Jose Mourinho

Michael Carrick will captain United on Sunday to mark the England midfielder's final appearance before joining Mourinho's backroom staff. "Carrick had already been decided. So if we'd lost the match (against West Ham) and we needed the point against Watford, I would play Carrick the same," said Mourinho.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever