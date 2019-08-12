Jose Mourinho: My wife, children control everything at home

football

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United boss, 56, who has been married to Matilde Faria, 53, since 1989, have two children together; Matilde, 23, and Jose Mario Jr, 19

Jose Mourinho with wife Matilde Faria

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that his wife and kids are the bosses at home and have a major influence on him.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United boss, 56, who has been married to Matilde Faria, 53, since 1989, have two children together; Matilde, 23, and Jose Mario Jr, 19. "My wife, my son and my daughter have the biggest influence on me, that's for sure," Mourinho was quoted as saying by British tabloid, The Big Issue. "And why? Because they are the bosses and control everything in the house! And in relation to my job they don't try to influence me, but at the end of the day they have a big influence because when it comes to making big decisions — where to go, where to work, when to change — on this kind of thing they have a big influence on me," added the two-time Champions League winner.

