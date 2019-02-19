Jose Mourinho open to working in France

football

Lille (France): Jose Mourinho said he could see himself coaching in France as he attended Sunday's 0-0 draw between Lille and Montpellier to reportedly cast an eye over Ivorian star Nicolas Pepe.

Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United in December in a move that cost the Premier League club Â£19.6 million ($25 million) in severance pay for the Portuguese boss and members of his staff.

He has since taken on a punditry role with beIN Sports, and was pictured sitting alongside Lille sporting advisor Luis Campos at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday. "I can imagine [coaching] in France one day," Mourinho said.

"I'm a man who's worked in four different countries, who likes that, who likes to know other cultures. I like to learn all the time, to work in a different league would be a fantastic experience. [At the moment] I'm calm, I'm trying to enjoy life with family and friends and calmly working to hopefully find another opportunity in football."

