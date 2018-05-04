Jose Mourinho positive of Romelu Lukaku's early return to Manchester United

Today's trip to Brighton offers the chance for United to strengthen their grip on second place, but without Lukaku, who limped off against Arsenal recently with a hurt ankle



Romelu Lukaku

Jose Mourinho is upbeat about Romelu Lukaku's chances of being fit for the FA Cup final. Today's trip to Brighton offers the chance for United to strengthen their grip on second place, but without Lukaku, who limped off against Arsenal recently with a hurt ankle.

Mourinho said the striker should be able to play Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 19. "I don't know [how he is]. I just know that, of course, [he is] not [available] tomorrow," said Mourinho. Asked if there's a chance for the FA Cup final, he said: "Hope so. Looks positive."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever