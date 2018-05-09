Jose Mourinho 'very positive' about ex-boss Alex Ferguson's recovery

But, asked about the feeling among the squad, many of whom have written heartfelt messages on social media, and their hopes for a full recovery, Mourinho said: 'We are very positive, we are confident'



Jose Mourinho and Alex Ferguson

Manchester United are "very positive" about Sir Alex Ferguson's recovery from a brain haemorrhage, manager Jose Mourinho reported. Mourinho did not disclose whether he had been to visit the former United manager or spoken to him since he underwent surgery on Saturday, saying: "It's private. His family asked for privacy and that's what I'm going to respect."

But, asked about the feeling among the squad, many of whom have written heartfelt messages on social media, and their hopes for a full recovery, Mourinho said: "We are very positive, we are confident."

The United boss, meanwhile, does not expect the shock and worry to have a negative effect on his side against West Ham on Thursday. "I can only think that if there is any relation it is a positive relation," he added. Mourinho will be without Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini, who has picked up a muscle problem, against the Hammers, but Alexis Sanchez is fit after missing the defeat by Brighton last Friday. Lukaku gave an optimistic update on Tuesday about his prospects of recovering from an ankle injury in time for the FA Cup final, and Mourinho said: "That's what we try."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever