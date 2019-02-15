Jose Mourinho's exit cost Manchester United a whopping Rs 170 crore

football

Manchester United revealed on Thursday that sacking Jose Mourinho cost the club nearly £20 million, with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward hailing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The sum of £19.6 million (Rs 170 crore) which is listed under "exceptional items" in the club's second-quarter results, includes pay-outs for the members of Mourinho's staff who left with him after he was sacked in December. The fortunes of the club have been transformed since Solskjaer took the helm as interim boss.

United are now in the top four after being 11 points adrift of the Champions League places when Mourinho left. Solskjaer won 10 and drew one in 11 opening ties. The fine run ended on Tuesday, when United were beaten 0-2 at home by PSG.

