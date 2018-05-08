Josh Brolin has 'kind of a crush' on Deadpool 2 co-star Ryan Reynolds

Josh Brolin says he was inspired to join Deadpool 2 as baddie Cable alongside Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, after seeing the star and Sandra Bullock portray warring fake lovers in 2009 smash romantic comedy



Actor Josh Brolin says he had a "crush" on Ryan Reynolds after watching The Proposal. The 50-year-old actor says he was inspired to join "Deadpool 2" as baddie Cable alongside Reynolds' Deadpool, after seeing the star and Sandra Bullock portray warring fake lovers in 2009 smash romantic comedy.

"I was a secret fan of 'The Proposal', having watched it several times by myself. I told Ryan. I was like, 'I don't know why this is, and I don't know what this means psychologically, behaviorally, emotionally, but I have kind of a crush on you.'," Brolin told Entertainment Weekly. Reynolds, 41, however, does not believe that Brolin has watched his romantic comedies and finds it ''weird'' when he keeps going on about his crush.

''Like, he pretends he's, like, all sort of New Agey sometimes and all this stuff, but deep down inside I just think his heart is made of some, like, jagged chunk of Yosemite granite. I don't buy that underneath all this textured skin is a sweet little angel that loves romantic comedies. I don't buy it. Not for a second," Reynolds said.

