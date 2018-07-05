Josh Duhamel spotted undressing in Eiza Gonzalez's video

In a far corner of the reflection, a man who appeared to be Duhamel, could be seen briefly, reports people.com. The man then pulled down his pants and struggled briefly to get them off one of his legs

Pic Courtesy/ Eiza Gonzalez Instagram account

"Baby Driver" star Eiza Gonzalez ended up accidentally showing her actor beau Josh Duhamel getting undressed in a now-deleted Instagram video. The actress, 28, posted a body-positive Instagram post on Monday showing off her toned figure in a gray-blue bikini while on vacation in Mexico with the "Transformers" actor, 45.

"Feel comfortable in your own skin. No one can take that away from you ," she wrote in the caption of the short video. But in the video, which she deleted later, as Gonzalez showed off her body in the mirror by moving the camera around to highlight her physique, she showed off more than just her body.

In a far corner of the reflection, a man who appeared to be Duhamel, could be seen briefly, reports people.com. The man then pulled down his pants and struggled briefly to get them off one of his legs. Hopping out of his pants, he turned towards the camera and it did not seem like he had underwear on. A decorative pot saved him from revealing more than he already had. As fans started to take notice, Gonzalez deleted the video and re-posted a cropped version.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever