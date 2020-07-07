Australian fast bowler Josh Hazelwood is one of the most fiercest pacers in the sport today. Hazelwood, who usually can get the better of many batsmen, discusses how it is bowling to Indian captain and star batsman Virat Kohli.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood talks about bowling to Team India captain Virat Kohli, "I think we try to probably stay clear of engagement, obviously. I think that was fully evident throughout the series. I think he likes to get in that tussle and it probably brings out the best in him, especially when he’s batting, that was always a no-go-zone for the bowlers. I think it’s a different case if the guys are batting and he’s in the field, you know they can get him engaged there and sort of work him out a little bit if possible, but certainly when he was batting, it was just leaving him to his own devices, and hopefully, we get him in a bit of a switched off mood and take advantage of that."

India is scheduled to face Australia in a three-match T20 series which begins on October 11, 2020. It will be interesting to see how players adapt to cricket ever since the Coronavirus pandemic hit the world last year and had since put a halt on most sports until the early part of this year.

Football has resumed with La Liga, English Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 and Serie A while Formula 1 began last week with the Austrian GP.

