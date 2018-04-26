Joshna Chinappa chills in a swimsuit with friend Amanda by the pool!

India squash champ Joshna Chinappa (right) posted this picture of her relaxing with US squash ace Amanda Sobhy in Egypt's resort town of El Gouna

India squash champ Joshna Chinappa (right) posted this picture of her relaxing with US squash ace Amanda Sobhy in Egypt's resort town of El Gouna and captioned it: "Girls just wanna have sun."

Joshna Chinappa, who is participating in a PSA world series tournament in El Gouna, lost to Laura Massaro 4-11, 8-11, 2-11 in the quarter-finals yesterday.

Joshna Chinappa and her squash mate Dipika Pallikal won silver medals at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast earlier this month.

Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal had to settle for a silver in the women's doubles competition. Pallikal also won a historic silver in the mixed doubles with Saurav Ghosal. As defending champions, the thought of the past glory did come to the mind, said Chinappa, who had won a gold medal in the Glasgow Games in 2014 alongside Pallikal.

"Four years since, much has happened in squash. We were there on the podium then and the goal was not to miss that moment again. To that extent it was satisfactory finish," she said. "We are encouraged to work harder for next big challenge, the Asian Games in August," she added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates