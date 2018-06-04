Joshua Jackson dating Alyssa Julya Smith

The source added that Smith met Jackson in Los Angeles where she lives and the pair have been working on a long distance romance as Jackson is in New York for his Broadway show "Children of a Lesser God".

Almost two years after splitting from Diane Kruge, actor Joshua Jackson has moved on with actress Alyssa Julya Smith. "It's been going on for several months now," eonline.com quoted a source as saying. The 39-year-old actor previously admitted he had found dating to be a struggle after splitting with Kruger after a 10-year romance.

The source added that Smith met Jackson in Los Angeles where she lives and the pair have been working on a long distance romance as Jackson is in New York for his Broadway show "Children of a Lesser God". On Saturday, the two were spotted on a date in Manhattan's famed Central Park. According to the source, now that Jackson's Broadway show has come to an end, the star is "expected to be in Los Angeles more".

