Journal joyride

It might not have been your week, your month or even your year; the lyrics from the popular theme song by The Rembrandts from TV sitcom, Friends, certainly hold true for most us as our pandemic-battered selves stare at the last leg of 2020. Yet, here's some news that will bring cheer to stationery hoarders on the lookout for cool maal in the lockdown. Cover It Up, an indie platform for gifting and merchandise ideas inspired by pop culture, have quite a few journal diaries up for grabs. Whether you're a fan of the Central Perk gang, or a die-hard Potterhead, these official collectibles offer you a range of memorabilia from emblems and maps to fun trivia and stickers. Each time you feel like jotting down a poem, creating a limerick or illustrating a lockdown-inspired doodle, this might be that perfect landing spot.

Log on to coveritup.com

Cost Rs 999 onwards

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news