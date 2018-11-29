Journalist Bukhari's 'killer' Jhatt gunned down in J&K encounter

national

Protesters throw stones at security personnel near the encounter site. Pic/PTI

Pakistan-born Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Naveed Jhatt, who was wanted in connection with the assassination of journalist Shujaat Bukhari and escaped from custody in February, was gunned down in J&K's Budgam district on Wednesday, police said.

In a major success for the security forces, "most wanted" Jhatt, who was an associate of 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab, was killed along with an accomplice in an encounter, officials said.

Three Army personnel were injured in the encounter that claimed the life of the terrorist who had slipped away from the police dragnet at least six times and was involved in multiple attacks in the Valley. The LeT terrorist was a Pakistani national and due process would be followed, DGP Dilbagh Singh said.

