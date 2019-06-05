Journalist commits suicide in Bengaluru
The cause of the alleged suicide is not yet known. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and further investigation in the matter is underway
Bengaluru: A journalist allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence, the police said on Wednesday. The deceased identified as Nayaz Khan was a senior journalist and was working in local news channel Prajaa TV. The body was recovered in the morning and was later sent to sent post mortem, the police said. The cause of the alleged suicide is not yet known. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and further investigation in the matter is underway.
In another incident, a 56-year-old senior journalist allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence at Aurangabad in Maharashtra, police said. The journalist, Sundar Vilas Latpate, was found hanging at his house in Pundalik Nagar around noon, an official said. He was rushed to a local hospital, but was declared dead before admission, he said. Police recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Latpate, which said he was ending his life as his wife was not staying with him, the official said. A case of accidental death has been registered and a probe is underway, he said.
Top stories of the day
- Producer, composer held for molesting model at house party in Malad
- Mumbai Crime: Former businessman partner slits man's throat, kills him
- 'He forcibly kissed me on my face, neck before I pushed him off'
- The Dutch mystery: Cops camping in Pune in hunt for Avdhut Shinde
- 'Nair, Topiwala left students vulnerable to harassment'
- Mumbai: INTACH joins fight to save Esplanade
- HC directs MHADA to evacuate and barricade Esplanade Mansion
- 'The Rajghat of Mumbai'
- Vikhe Patil to join BJP, many Congress MLAs likely follow suit
- I will continue to write, says IAS officer Nidhi Chaudhari
- MHT-CET exam: Two top with 100 percentile
- Katrina Kaif on Bharat: It's the best role of my career
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas displays her perfect pins on the red carpet
- Kareena Kapoor: We celebrated women who broke stereotypes
- Sunny Leone to play a lawyer in spy thriller Helen
- Janhvi Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, Pooja Hegde sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- Iulia Vantur, Shanaya Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu clicked in Bandra
- Super 30 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff laud Hrithik Roshan
- Madhuri Dixit wants to learn a new Kathak form
- Ayushmann Khurrana on IPS Manoj Malviya: He became the prototype of my character
- Deepika Padukone wraps up the shooting of Chhapaak
- Sabyasachi pens down the journey of his friendship with Deepika Padukone
- Rangita Pritish Nandy on Four More Shots Please: May explore friendship, or just one character
- Sushmita Singh: Miss teen 2019 who was told that she was not beautiful
- These old pictures of Salman Khan will take you back in time
- World Environment Day: 9 ways humans are harming the environment
- CR fails in Mumbai-Pune in 2 hr 35 min train trials as problems galore
- World Cup 2019: Rabada calls Kohli 'immature', Virat says he will discuss 'man to man'
- World Cup 2019: It's advantage Virat Kohli and Co against South Africa!
- World Cup 2019: 'Asli' WC begins today as India take on South Africa
- World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli's Team India faces first Test vs South Africa
- World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar could get nod against South Africa
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Kasa Kai Mumbai: RJ Salil and Archana uncover Mumbai's deadly crimes with Bhupen Patel