Journalist commits suicide in Bengaluru

The cause of the alleged suicide is not yet known. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and further investigation in the matter is underway

Bengaluru: A journalist allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence, the police said on Wednesday. The deceased identified as Nayaz Khan was a senior journalist and was working in local news channel Prajaa TV. The body was recovered in the morning and was later sent to sent post mortem, the police said. The cause of the alleged suicide is not yet known. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law and further investigation in the matter is underway.

In another incident, a 56-year-old senior journalist allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence at Aurangabad in Maharashtra, police said. The journalist, Sundar Vilas Latpate, was found hanging at his house in Pundalik Nagar around noon, an official said. He was rushed to a local hospital, but was declared dead before admission, he said. Police recovered a suicide note purportedly written by Latpate, which said he was ending his life as his wife was not staying with him, the official said. A case of accidental death has been registered and a probe is underway, he said.

