Journalist looted at gun point on Mumbai Pune Expressway by unidentified person

41-year-old Mumbai based Journalist was looted on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at gunpoint by an unidentified person who was traveling in a tourist car. The victim Girish Nikam is a resident of Sector 12 in Kharghar and works as an Anchor in Marathi media. A case of robbery has been registered with the Kalamboli police station in Mumbai against an unidentified person. In a similar modus, this is the fourth incident that has taken place on the Expressway.

Girish was visiting Pune on a Monday morning for his treatment and later left for Swargate to catch the Kharghar bound state transport bus as his treatment was over. But he didn’t get resort to any transport until 10 pm when an unidentified person plying as a tourist and had tourist cars approached him as it was drizzling.

As per Girish’s statement to the police, “As it was late and drizzling, a person came to me claiming there is only one seat in an Ascent tourist car and four people are already seated. Later until midnight, everything was going fine and the car took a break at Urse toll naka area to fill fuel. As we had stopped for a break another person who was seated ahead came back and sat next to me on the pretext of attending nature’s call.”

He further adds, "The person who sat beside me, pointed gun nearby my waist. Later they demanded money and took away all the valuables and even threatened to take my life. They abused me and forcefully snatched my chain and mobile handset. Apart from that they also took cash and ATM card from my wallet. Later they forcefully blindfolded me and thrashed me until I gave them the pin number of my card. After which they drove the car for a few kilometers and I came to know that they had withdrawn Rs 41,000 cash from my account."

He added in a statement, “After withdrawing the cash and taking my other valuables, they gave back my mobile handset and wallet along with the ATM card. They threw me outside the car on to the road in an isolated area. I tried to contact my friends but I realised that my sim card was removed. Later with help of an autorickshaw that was plying on the road I left for the police station."

