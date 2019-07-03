Journalist P Sainath discusses agri distress with Uddhav Thackeray

national

According to the party, both leaders had discussed "agrarian crisis" in Maharashtra

P Sainath

Senior journalist and agriculture expert P Sainath on Wednesday met Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray at his residence. According to the party, both leaders had discussed "agrarian crisis" in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena had released a statement saying that Thackeray and Sainath had discussed issues like crop insurance, rehabilitation of drought-affected villages and freeing farmers from the debt burden during their meeting.

The Sena, an ally of the ruling BJP, has set up assistance centres for farmers in various parts of the state. The assembly elections in Maharashtra are due in September-October this year.

On Saturday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray threatened the insurance companies over the non-payment of farmers' crop claims under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme.

"The scam which took place in the insurance scheme is coming out slowly. The people who have taken the money of the poor farmers are not appearing here. Now when it is time to pay the farmers' claims. Their offices are in Mumbai. If the need arises, we will make their shops shut," Thackeray said here.

He was speaking at an event organised to launch "Pick Bima Madad" to assist farmers to get their insurance claims.

Thackeray also inaugurated a "Pick Bima Madad' centre at Lasur village here under the scheme. The centre will help farmers get their insurance claims.

Talking to reporters, the Shiv Sena leader said: "We have got many forms filled for the insurance claims. We will take these forms to the Chief Minister. If the need arises, we will take farmers along with us to the CM."

With inputs from agencies

