Joy of Giving raises funds for tribal kids through children charity fashion show

Indian kids Charity Fashion Show Runway Heroes Season 1 is an initiative by Joy of Giving Foundation to raise funds for the needy tribal children. It was held on October 21, 2018 at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla (Venue Partner)

The contestants of Runway Heroes were at their very best in the fashion show with the latest collection from clothing brands : Tales and Stories, Max, Trends and Imagica clothing. They were also judged on talent.

RBK International School Chembur, CP Goenka International School Thane, Happy Faces Pre School Thane were the educational Partners. Christine Valmy International Beauty Academy were makeup partners ,Radio Partner - Radio City 91.1 FM , Midday.com - Online Media Partner, TV9 Gujrati - Media Partner, Hitesh Kothari , Growing Buddies supported the cause to make this fundraising event successful.

Joy Of Giving Foundation is very proud to announce the Season 2 Of Indian Kids Charity Fashion Show on 16th Dec 2018 at Sofitel Hotel And Resorts Mumbai, BKC. For more info visit www.joyofgiving.foundation/ikcfs.php

The Pageant Judges: Mrs Sarada Murli - Supporter of Joy Of Giving Foundation, Miss Dipal Haria- Celebrity Makeup Artist & Imam A Siddhique - an Indian fashion stylist and television personality. Siddique appeared in the Indian reality series Bigg Boss. RJ Pulkit -Radio City 91.1 FM, Mumbai -Emcee

