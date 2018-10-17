JP Duminy ruled out of South Africa's Australian tour

cricket

The injury will require surgical management thus ruling him out of the immediate tour of Australia and the upcoming MSL," Sport24 quoted Moosajee, as saying

JP Duminy

South African all-rounder JP Duminy has been ruled out of the team's upcoming tour to Australian due to a shoulder injury. Announcing the news, South Africa team manager Mohammed Moosajee revealed that Duminy had aggravated the already-existing shoulder injury during the recently-concluded series against Zimbabwe.

Moosajee further said that Duminy¿s return would now depend on the time he takes to recover from the injury. "JP aggravated a pre-existing shoulder injury during the recently concluded series against Zimbabwe. The injury will require surgical management thus ruling him out of the immediate tour of Australia and the upcoming MSL," Sport24 quoted Moosajee, as saying.

"At the moment we can¿t say how long he will be out for, that is dependent on the results from the surgery," he added. Meanwhile, Duminy has also been sidelined from the upcoming Mzansi Super League (MSL) following the shoulder injury. South Africa are slated to play a three-match ODI series and one T20I match against Australia from November 4 to 17.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever