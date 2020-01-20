JP Nadda elected unopposed as BJP national president

JP Nadda was elected unopposed as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Picture/Twitter BJP

Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday was elected unopposed as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party following the party's organisational poll process. Several party leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari were present during the announcement.

Delhi: BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda met his brother at the party HQ today. He takes over as the National President of BJP today, after being elected unopposed. pic.twitter.com/RTzZcfLpf1 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

Nadda will replace Amit Shah who is currently serving as Union Home Minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will felicitate Nadda later today at the party headquarters.

Shri @JPNadda takes charge as National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party at party headquarters in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/mZgPzkvTrI — BJP (@BJP4India) January 20, 2020

A former Himachal Pradesh minister, Nadda has organisational experience and became party's working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier in the day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that it will be a proud moment for his state when Jagat Prakash Nadda takes over as the national president of the "world's largest party", BJP.

"It is a matter of happiness for us that a person belonging to a small state like Himachal is going to become the president of the world's largest party today. It will be a proud moment for Himachal as JP Nadda will take over as BJP's national president. We hope that his tenure will be successful," Thakur told ANI.

