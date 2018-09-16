JP Nadda, senior officials to visit hospitals to participate in Swachhata campaigns

national

"The initiative towards total Swachchta in public health facilities is aimed towards building confidence of users in public health facilities, to provide quality service and encourage team work," he said

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare JP Nadda during a cleanliness drive under 'Swachhta Hi Sewa' campaign, in New Delhi. Pic/AFP

Health Minister J P Nadda and senior officials of the ministry will visit various hospitals and institutions across the country starting Saturday to October 2 to take part in Swachhata campaigns. Nadda, who offered 'shramdaan' along with senior officers at the ministry, said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sanitation had become a "mass movement" where widespread awareness was created among the people towards keeping their surroundings clean.

The health minister along with officers and staff watched Modi launch the 'Swachchta Hi Sewa' campaign Saturday through video conferencing with various stakeholders, Swachchta champions and volunteers across the country. Noting that sanitation is a key determinant of health, he said a clean and hygienic environment will contribute towards preventing diseases and reiterated the importance of preventive and promotive health. Nadda said the central government hospitals were launching fortnightly activities and senior officers would visit them to be part of these efforts.

Later, he tweeted, "From September 15-October 2, I along with Health Ministry officials will take part in Swacchta campaigns in various hospitals and institutions." He tweeted that the Swacch Bharat movement which the prime minister had created had to be taken to different corners of the country. Earlier Nadda and senior officers, including Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, inspected various offices and divisions at Nirman Bhawan and urged the officers and staff members to maintain cleanliness and a hygienic working environment.

The 'Swachhta hi Sewa' movement aims to generate greater public participation towards cleanliness and is being organised in the run up to the fourth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission. It will also mark the commencement of the 150th year celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched "Swachhta Hi Seva" campaign Saturday and took up a broom to clean a school named after Dalit icon B R Ambedkar. Nadda said the 'Kayakalp' initiative was launched by his ministry to encourage every public health facility in the country to work towards standards of excellence to help the facilities stay clean and hygienic.

"This does not apply only to physical cleanliness, but to develop and put in place systems and procedures for activities such as bio-waste disposal or protocols etc.

