Jr Tendulkar's fifer helps Mum U-19 beat Gujarat

cricket

Gujarat were bundled out for 142 in 49.2 overs

Arjun Tendulkar

Riding on pacer Arjun Tendulkar's five-wicket haul, Mumbai beat Gujarat by nine wickets in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy U-19 One Day Zonal League game here on Saturday. Gujarat were bundled out for 142 in 49.2 overs. Mumbai comfortably chase down the target in 38 overs thanks to opener Suved Parkar's unbeaten 67 and 45 by Divyaansh Saxena.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever