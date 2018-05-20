Juan Martin del Potro doubtful for Roland Garros

The Argentinian, a former US Open winner and Olympic silver medallist, retired from his third-round match against David Goffin at the Italian Open on Thursday



Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro reacts during his match against Belgium's David Goffin at Rome's ATP Tennis Open tournament at the Foro Italico, on May 17, 2018 in Rome. Pic/AFP

World No. 6 Juan Martin del Potro could be a doubt for Roland Garros after sustaining a groin strain in Rome. The Argentinian, a former US Open winner and Olympic silver medallist, retired from his third-round match against David Goffin at the Italian Open on Thursday.

"After the medical examinations today it has been determined that I suffered a groin strain [grade 1] in Rome," Del Potro tweeted late Friday. Roland Garros runs from May 27 to June 10.

