Jubin Nautiyal all set to release his new song, Aatishbaazi

After Meri Aashiqui, Jubin Nautiyal is set to release his next new song, Aatishbaazi, on August 12. The video was shot amid the pandemic in his home state Uttarakhand. The track also marks his first international collaboration with a teen Hollywood thriller, Initiation, in which he has rendered the English version, Breaking the rules, which will be helmed by John Berardo.

In a chat with IANS, Jubin said, "Aatishbaazi is extremely special to me as it's the first time I got to direct my music video. Under strict film guidelines created especially for us as this was at the beginning of lockdown, along with a small crew, we were able to capture the true beauty of Uttarakhand which amplified the new sound that I have created with Rocky Khanna and 13-year-old Abhrahim Khanna, a music producer in India, for Malsons' first American project."

Giving his fans a glimpse of the song, Jubin Nautiyal shared this post on Instagram:

