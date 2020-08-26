Jubin Nautiyal on Dil Chahte Ho: The song proves that true love is selfless

After Tum hi aana in Marjaavaan (2019), singer Jubin Nautiyal and composer-singer Payal Dev are teaming up again for Dil chahte ho, which releases on Thursday. The romantic track has a '90s vibe to it as Dev loves songs from that decade. "The tunes and lyrics were old-school, true and pure during that time," she says. With Dil chahte ho, she has tried to retain "the simplicity of love that will touch your heart." Nautiyal adds, "The song proves that true love is selfless."

