Jubin Nautiyal: Tanishk Bagchi has always believed in me

Singer Jubin Nautiyal, who has worked with Tanishk Bagchi on songs like The Humma Song and Akh Lad Jaave, says the composer has always believed in him and his ability to perform well.

Jubin Nautiyal/Picture courtesy: Instagram

"It has been an amazing year so far. I kick-started 2018 with songs like Boond Boond and Tum Mere Ho from Hate Story IV, Lo Safar from Baaghi 2, Akh Lad Jaave from LoveYatri, Sawarne Lage from 'Mitron' and Tum Se from Jalebi," Jubin said in a statement.

"I'm so happy that I get to try a different genre of songs within Bollywood. Akh Lad Jaave was duet dance track with Asees Kaur which was a mixture of 'desi' Indian tone with dance beats whereas Sawarne Lage was a song about falling in love again.

"Music composer Tanishk Bagchi has always believed in me. He felt I could pull off these songs with ease. I consider myself very lucky to be associated with great music and great artists," he added.

The songs that he does for films are "very close to my heart".

"For me, it doesn't matter if my song is promoted or not or if it comes at the end credits of a film, I put my everything in those songs," he said.

Talking about his latest track Tum Se, Jubin said: "The response to Tum Se has been massive. The song has been receiving a lot of love."

