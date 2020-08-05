Judge a dance-off

SIGN UP

If dance reality shows make you take notes of the performer's footwork, emotions and musicality, here's an opportunity to live your dream. Now, you get to judge an online dance-off contest where participants battle it out for the winner's crown by moving to the beats of Afro-Caribbean music from reggae and dancehall to soca. Hosted by DJ and MC, Reggae Rajahs, The Living Room Dance-Off will use anonymous polls to choose winners."

On August 8, 9 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 400 onwards

