Judge B.H. Loya's death: SC reserves verdict on independent probe

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it will pass orders and directed the parties to file written submissions with regard to the case

The Maharashtra government on Friday told the Supreme Court that the batch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge B H Loya were motivated and aimed at targeting "one individual" in the guise of upholding the rule of law.

It said the idea behind these petitions was to keep the "pot boiling" against this individual and urged SC not to order an investigation, which will create doubts about judges and the judiciary. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it will pass orders and directed the parties to file written submissions with regard to the case.

"This court has the power to order investigation and it has exercised its power in cases of fake encounter or riots. But in this case, the court should be very careful in ordering the probe as the serving judges and even the administrative committee of Bombay HC will then have to record their statements under section 161 of CrPC," senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Maharashtra, said.

Dec 1

The day in the year 2014 CBI judge B H Loya died

