Judge Krishan Kant's wife dies, son declared 'brain dead'

Police investigate after a judge's wife and son were shot at by their own security guard in Gurugram, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The wife of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Krishan Kant, who was shot at by her husband's security guard on Saturday, has died while their teenager son is "brain dead", doctors said on Sunday. But police said the boy too was dead.

While the wife, Ritu, 38, died overnight due to excessive bleeding at the Medanta-The Medicity hospital, the 18-year-old boy Dhruv was "brain dead", a hospital spokesperson said. Dhruv, who was shot in the head, "is on critical life support and is brain dead", the official said. Sub-Inspector, Jitender Singh, had earlier said that the teenager also succumbed to his injuries early in the day. The security guard was arrested while trying to flee to Faridabad.

