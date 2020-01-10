Judge Loya Death: Will reopen case if there's clinching proof, says Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said the investigation into the sudden death of judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya in 2014 will be reopened provided there is clinching evidence to support the claims suggesting foul play.

The NCP leader said he was approached by some people who want a fresh probe into judge Loya's demise and claims they have proof.

"Some eminent people have called me to get the death inquiry reopened. They will meet me today or tomorrow. I don't want to disclose their names as of now. But I say that If I'm convinced, I will think of asking the police to probe the death again," Deshmukh said at Mantralaya on Thursday.

Last year, even NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said there were possibilities of reinvestigating the case. Judge Loya died on December 1, 2014, in Nagpur when he had gone to attend the wedding of his colleague's daughter. Four other judges, who also attended wedding, had said Loya died of heart attack.

However, in 2017, a news report claimed that certain details have emerged that suggest foul play in Loya's death. Later, PILs were filed in the Supreme Court seeking an investigation into his death. The SC dismissed the litigations saying there was no reason to doubt the statements of the four witness judges.

As special CBI court judge, Loya was then hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case. The suggestion of foul play created a huge political furore when his death was linked to the encounter case in which Union minister Amit Shah, then the Gujarat home minister, was one of the accused. BJP leader Ashish Shelar has objected strongly to Deshmukh's statement. "I wonder whether the home minister acted in accordance with the law or made a political promise. Despite the dismissal from the Supreme Court, he says he will reopen the case," Shelar said.

