Judgementall Hai Kya: Rajkummar Rao scores high on humour

Rajkummar Rao at the film's trailer launch.

After launching the intriguing posters and teaser of Judgementall Hai Kya, the makers of the highly-anticipated dark comedy have recently launched the trailer of the movie starring Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut.

While the movie is already hogging headlines for its eccentric theme and title change, the audience couldn't stop raving about the quirky subject and performances, especially that of Rajkummar Rao, who has been lauded for his hilarious and entertaining one-liners in the trailer!

While the new posters released recently was enough to intrigue the eagerly waiting audience, the latest one is even more peculiar and catchy. The movie presents Rajkummar Rao in an avatar like never before. His suave, sexy and mysterious character will intrigue the fans as he takes on one of the most challenging roles of his career.

After a few hiccups, one of which resulted in the change in the name of the film, the trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Judgementall Hai Kya was launched last night, July 2, in Mumbai and New Delhi. After watching the trailer of this crazy caper, we can surely say that this black comedy is going to be fantastic, and we can't wait for the film to release!

Charming to a fault, Rajkummar Rao plays Keshav, who gets embroiled in the murder case as the second suspect. While his character is in parts sly and helpless, you can't help but think if he's just a guy who was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Or maybe, he's the master planner after all. It's this ambiguity that's got us fascinated!

The most exciting thing about Judgementall Hai Kya is that you can expect some brilliant performances from both Kangana and Rajkummar. Whether or not there's a romance angle in this movie, it sure looks like it's going to be an entertaining rollercoaster ride!

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, written by Kanika Dhillon and produced by Shobha and Ekta Kapoor, and Shaailesh R Singh, Judgementall Hai Kya hits theatres on July 26, 2019.

