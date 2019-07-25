Judgementall Hai Kya receives a thumbs up from Bollywood celebs

bollywood

From Fatima Sana Sheikh to Mallika Dua, host of celebs are raving about Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Judgementall Hai Kya

Judgementall Hai Kya posters

Judgementall Hai Kya, starring Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut is certainly one of the most awaited films of this year. While the film by Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media and Entertainment releases this Friday, there were special screenings held for Bollywood celebrities who couldn't stop raving about the gripping narrative by writer Kanika Dhillon, superlative performances and humorous one-liners.

Fatima Sana Sheikh posted on Instagram, "Saw #judgementalhaikya last night. @team_Kangana_ranaut and @rajkummar_rao always bring magic to the screen! Really enjoyed the journey of their characters #fangirl #saileshsingh #prakashkovelamudi [sic]"

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, tweeted, "There is something magical when brilliant actors dive into characters;break rules & dare to be different.@KanganaTeam & @RajkummarRao are a treat to watch as they unfold in #Judgementalhaikya All my wishes @ektaravikapoor @ShaaileshRSingh #Prakashkovelamudi @KanikaDhillon [sic]"

Comedian Mallika Dua gave a big shout to actress Kangana Ranaut and her fans and hoped for commercial success for the film. She tweeted, "Secretly hoping and praying #judgementalhaikya to cross 100 crore swiftly! And also earn more than #Super30! And also become #KanganaRanaut highest grosser. Anyway the film is high on content. RT if you think/wish/hope/pray the same. @KanganaTeam @Rangoli_A @SumitkadeI [sic]"

Acclaimed filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava tweeted, "#JudgementallHaiKya is such a fun and quirky thriller! Excellent performances by #KanganaRanaut and @RajkummarRao The film is so fresh and unexpected. And I love the look of the film! Congratulations @ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor #PrakashKovelamudi @KanikaDhillon. [sic]"

Other celebrities too, flooded Twitter with their love for the film.

Maniesh Paul: Saw #JudgementallHaiKya last nite!! Amazing performances by @RajkummarRao and #kanganaranaut ..special mention to @KanikaDhillon for an amazing story,screenplay..congrats @ShaaileshRSingh @ektaravikapoor !go watch it guys [sic]!!

Sonal Chauhan: Don't know if I'll b able 2 find the right words bt I'll try. What an absolute delight it was 2 watch #JudgeMentallHaiKya Such Directorial style has NEVER been seen before in Indian cinema... @pkovelamudi U have blown my mind. As much credit to writer @KanikaDhillon for such brave n fearless writing. Thank u both for this mad trip n for breaking all the rules my fav film of the year #JudgementallHaiKya... AND just whn U think tht #kangana can't get any better,this girl springs these beautiful surprises at you. Shes FLAWLESS... @RajkummarRao again proves that he is limitless as an actor n can convince his audience of anything. [sic]"

