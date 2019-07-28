Judgementall Hai Kya shows growth on day 2 at the Box Office

bollywood

As per trade estimates, Judgementall Hai Kya's weekend collections are expected to touch 20+ crore at the box office.

The rave reviews and love for this quirky film only seem to be growing as Judgementall Hai Kya took a 50% jump on day 2. Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's killer thriller has registered business of Rs 13.42 crore since its release. The film on its 1st Friday i.e. Day 1 collected Rs 5.40 crore and went on to earn Rs 8.02 crore on day two i.e. 1st Saturday, thus taking the total to Rs 13.42 crore.

Judgementall Hai Kya reunites Queen co-stars Kangana and Rajkummar after a gap of around five years. The Prakash Kovelamudi directorial released on July 26. Both Kangana and Rajkummar have outdone themselves in this new-age fest and the multiplex audiences have been pouring in to be a part of this crazy ride.

Even today, on its 1st Sunday, as per early estimates, the film continues to show an upward trend. The love and audience's excitement for the film seems to be growing. As per trade estimates, Judgementall Hai Kya's weekend collections are expected to touch 20+ crore at the box office.

Judgementall Hai Kya, a dark comedy, revolves around Bobby (Kangana) and Keshav (Rajkummar) as they lead their life trying to figure out the difference between reality and illusions. A murder investigation brings more chaos to their lives. It is about finding the person behind the murder.

