Judgementall Hai Kya's quirky song Para Para is out!

After releasing The Wakhra Swag, the makers of Judgementall Hai Kya have released the second song, Para Para from the film

Rajkummar Rao in a still from Para Para song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The makers of Judgementall Hai Kya released the film's second song, Para Para on Tuesday. The song is not a usual one where you can shake your feet. Para Para is a quirky song revolving around Rajkummar Rao and other characters in the film. Penned by Prakhar Varunendra, music composed by Rachita Arora, Para Para is crooned by Aun Dev Yadav.

Take a look at the Para Para song here:

Talking about the film, the title was earlier Mental Hai Kya. However, the film attracted controversy due to its title. Here's the official statement from the makers: "Given the sensitivity attached to the issue of mental health and our intention of not offending or hurting anyone's sentiments, the makers have decided to change the title of the film Mental Hai Kya to 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. CBFC has cleared the film with U/A certification with minor changes, which the makers are happy to comply with. With the CBFC clearance, the film is all set to release on July 26th."

Helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Judgementall Hai Kya also features Brijendra Kala, Jimmy Sheirgill and Amyra Dastur in key roles. It is slated to release on July 26, 2019.

