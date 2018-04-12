Judges walk in and Ashish Shelar walks out

At the start of the meeting at Wankhede Stadium premises, the two retired judges made it clear that only they would be in charge at MCA henceforth



Bombay HC-appointed CoA for MCA, ex-judges VM Kanade (left) and Hemant Gokhale at Wankhede yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Roped in to run the functioning of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) after the Bombay High Court recently pulled them up for not implementing the Justice Lodha Panel reforms, former Supreme Court judge Hemant Gokhale and former High Court judge VM Kanade took charge as administrators yesterday.

At the start of the three-hour meeting at the Wankhede Stadium premises, which saw president Ashish Shelar and office bearers Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar, Navin Shetty, Shah Alam Shaikh, Arman Mallick and Ganesh Iyer in attendance, the two retired judges made it clear that only they would be in charge at MCA henceforth. Shelar immediately left the meeting.



Ashish Shelar

Next up, it is learnt that Chartered Accountant Aditi Sawant will assist the administrators in verifying MCA's accounts and financial transactions. The administrators have also called for a meeting with representatives of the various clubs associated with the MCA. "As per the Bombay High Court directives, we took charge today, and have decided to have a meeting on April 25 with clubs to note their views and suggestions on MCA's new constitution. By June 30, MCA will have fresh elections as per the Lodha Committee reforms," Justice Gokhale said after the meeting yesterday.

To carry out MCA's day-to-day activities, the administrators allotted different tasks to different officials, while Justice Kanade decided to look after the distribution of IPL match passes himself. Khanvilkar was told to look after MCA's Indoor Academy at BKC and their summer vacation coaching camps, while Shetty and Shah Alam are to oversee the Dr HD Kanga Cricket League committee and tournament committee's functioning respectively. Iyer will work for the umpires and maidan committee, while and Mallick will supervise the players' registration process.

Catch up on all the latest IPL news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever