Judge's wife dead, son critical, gunman arrested

national

The judge's son Dhruv, 18, who too was shot at, was very critical and admitted to a private hospital

Representational Image

The wife of an Additional District Judge in Haryana, who was shot at by her husband's Haryana Police security guard on Saturday, succumbed to her injuries in a hospital, police said on Sunday.

Ritu, 38, died overnight, forensic expert and doctor Deepak Mathur told IANS.

The judge's son Dhruv, 18, who too was shot at, was very critical and admitted to a private hospital.

Haryana Police Constable Mahipal Singh, who fired the shots, hailed from Mahindargarh and was attached to the judge, Shrikant, for nearly two years.

He was arrested while trying to flee to Faridabad.

The judge was not in the government car when the incident occurred in Sector 49 on Saturday.

"Ritu suffered two bullet injuries in her chest. She died of excessive blood loss," Mathur told IANS.

To investigate the killing, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the DCP East of Gurugram has been set up, a police officer said. The SIT will also include three ACPs and SHO of Sector 50 police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates