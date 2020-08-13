'Jugaad' for riding motorcycle on waterlogged streets leaves Twitter impressed

Viral videos of ‘jugaad’ or ‘clever hacks’ always leave netizens impressed. It is because of such hacks that ‘jugaad’, a Hindi word has found a place in the Oxford English Dictionary. Symbolic of the Indian spirit of resourcefulness, jugaad teaches the art and necessity of making the most of the limited resources. Netizens have often praised such pictures and videos of innovative ‘jugaad’ that also give them an idea to create a hack of their own.

Recently, a video of one such jugaad went viral on social media and earned appreciation from netizens. The video shared on Twitter shows two boys riding a motorcycle in neck-deep water which is not recommended. But these riders have made certain upgrades on the bikes that help them drive easily on waterlogged roads.

Calling it ‘Jugaad at its best’, an IAS officer shared the video on Twitter saying, “Have never seen before!!” He also warns that modifications made to the bike would be potentially dangerous to try.

As the place where the video was filmed is not clear, users on the microblogging platform suggested that it was shot in Assam, a state that witnessed severe flooding in the past few days.

Have never seen before !!

‘Jugaad’ at it's best.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

(It may be dangerous to try) pic.twitter.com/sTP0BYvpnL — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) August 11, 2020

Shared on Tuesday, the video garnered more than 10,400 views with close to 900 likes. It was also retweeted many times, with users posting all kinds of comments on the video.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

I used to always think that there this problem of water logging in the nation why haven't the bikes or cars provided with some accessory to deal in such situations

N look these boys did the required modification ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sugandha (@sugandha_03) August 11, 2020

Modern problems need modern solutionðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Ashish Prajapathi (@the_ashishkm) August 11, 2020

What a great idea Sir jee ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Mani (@MANI_2014) August 11, 2020

Inspired by snorkels in real tough SUVs.

Air intake pipe & exhaust so cost effective in this caseðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sirikoi (@FAISALIRFAN) August 11, 2020

Great Invention — Dr. M Kumara Swamy (@MKumaraSwamy19) August 12, 2020

Extraordinary — Suresh Rai (@karunapuja) August 12, 2020

What do you think about the jugaad shown in the video?

