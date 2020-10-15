Jugal Hansraj all set to publish another children's book titled 'The Coward and the Sword'

In 2017, Jugal Hansraj wrote Cross Connection: The Big Circus Adventure, a children's fantasy tale, which filmmaker buddy Karan Johar described as a book that "awakened the child in me." Now, Hansraj has authored another book for kids, The Coward and the Sword, which will be published by HarperCollins. It chronicles the journey of a timid young prince.

Jugal Hansraj shared the news on Instagram as well:

Lots of Jugal's friends and social media followers congratulated the former actor on the announcement. Actor Samir Soni wrote, "Heartiest congratulations buddy. May God always bless and guide you", while another Instagram user said, "Impressive! Best wishes for your new venture."

Best remembered as the child actor from Shekhar Kapur's Masoom (1983), Hansraj was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani 2 (2016). In 2018, he relocated to New York. Hansraj is now keen to pursue writing. Is a film script next?

