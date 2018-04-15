Juggernaut has slender edge in feature event
The Narendra Lagad-trained Juggernaut will need some support from the goddess of luck to win the Dady Adenwalla Cup, the class III sprint slated as the feature event of Sunday's seven-race card
The Narendra Lagad-trained Juggernaut will need some support from the goddess of luck to win the Dady Adenwalla Cup, the class III sprint slated as the feature event of Sunday's seven-race card. At least three of his seven rivals--Undisputed, Pricelessgirl and Beneficial--can match his early speed which will obviously be the most decisive factor for the five-furlong sprint.
If lucky, Juggernaut can narrowly prevail in a close finish, over Undisputed and Pricelessgirl, with the last-outing winner Beneficial capable of causing an upset on promotion from class IV to class III.
First race at 5 pm.
Selections:
Rapier Plate (Class V; 2000m)
Lucky Luciano 1, Shakin Stevens 2, Silver Moon 3.
Neola Plate (Class III; 1400m)
Checkmate 1, Star Of Thea 2, Harmony Of The Sea 3.
Hachiko Plate (Class IV; 1600m)
We Break The Rules 1, Counsellor 2, Daughterofthesun 3.
Windmill Power Plate - Div II (Class V; 1400m)
Angel Coin 1, Gnostic Eyes 2, Bay Of Love 3.
Windmill Power Plate - Div I (Class V; 1400m)
Vitesse 1, Aeolus Maximus 2, Romantic Eyes 3.
Dady Adenwalla Cup (Class III; 1000m)
Juggernaut 1, Undisputed 2, Pricelessgirl 3.
Imphal Plate (For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)
El Tycoon 1, Queen Ria 2, Bidstone Hill 3.
Recommendations
Best bet: None
Upsets: Honourable Eyes (3-9), Allegria (4-4) & Beneficial (6-7)
Today's pools
Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7
Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7
Treble pool: 5,6,7
Tanala pool: All races.
