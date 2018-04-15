Juggernaut has slender edge in feature event

The Narendra Lagad-trained Juggernaut will need some support from the goddess of luck to win the Dady Adenwalla Cup, the class III sprint slated as the feature event of Sunday's seven-race card



Representational picture

The Narendra Lagad-trained Juggernaut will need some support from the goddess of luck to win the Dady Adenwalla Cup, the class III sprint slated as the feature event of Sunday's seven-race card. At least three of his seven rivals--Undisputed, Pricelessgirl and Beneficial--can match his early speed which will obviously be the most decisive factor for the five-furlong sprint.

If lucky, Juggernaut can narrowly prevail in a close finish, over Undisputed and Pricelessgirl, with the last-outing winner Beneficial capable of causing an upset on promotion from class IV to class III.

First race at 5 pm.

Selections:

Rapier Plate (Class V; 2000m)

Lucky Luciano 1, Shakin Stevens 2, Silver Moon 3.

Neola Plate (Class III; 1400m)

Checkmate 1, Star Of Thea 2, Harmony Of The Sea 3.

Hachiko Plate (Class IV; 1600m)

We Break The Rules 1, Counsellor 2, Daughterofthesun 3.

Windmill Power Plate - Div II (Class V; 1400m)

Angel Coin 1, Gnostic Eyes 2, Bay Of Love 3.

Windmill Power Plate - Div I (Class V; 1400m)

Vitesse 1, Aeolus Maximus 2, Romantic Eyes 3.

Dady Adenwalla Cup (Class III; 1000m)

Juggernaut 1, Undisputed 2, Pricelessgirl 3.

Imphal Plate (For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)

El Tycoon 1, Queen Ria 2, Bidstone Hill 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Honourable Eyes (3-9), Allegria (4-4) & Beneficial (6-7)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6,7

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.

