Juhi Chawla, Jackie Shroff to give Gujarati twist to Priyanka Chopra's Marathi film

Priyanka Chopra

"Gujarat ni bahu" Juhi Chawla is set to make her debut in the language with an adaptation of Priyanka Chopra's award-winning Marathi production, Ventilator (2016). The casting implies that Chawla will feature alongside Jackie Shroff, who had hopped aboard the Gujarati film earlier this year.

"It is wonderful to be working with Jaggu dada. He is the most chilled out co-star ever," Chawla tells mid-day, ahead of the film's Ahmedabad schedule that kicks off tomorrow. She steps into the role of Dr Shroff, a character that was played by Boman Irani in the original. Talking about her co-star, Chawla says, "[Jackie] is someone who is everyone's friend. It's been a long time since we worked together."



Still from Ventilator

That she was being considered for the part by the producers was a news that Shroff broke to her. "I was thrilled because it's my dream to work on at least one film in every Indian language. I have worked in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and Punjabi films. Since I am married into a Gujarati family [wife to Jay Mehta], everyone calls me 'Gujarat ni bahu'," she smiles.

Rajesh Mapuskar, who helmed the original, will provide creative direction and guidance. The adaptation will be directed by Umang Vyas.

