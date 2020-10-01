Juhi Chawla: My kids are embarrassed to see my films, especially the earlier ones

One would think having a gorgeous, talented and popular actress as your mom would be something of an exciting thing and one would be a fan of her work by default. However, this doesn't seem to be the case with Juhi Chawla and her children. Apparently, Juhi's kids - Jahnavi and Arjun Mehta - try not to watch any of her films!

In a recent interview with ETimes, Juhi Chawla revealed, "Actually, they are very embarrassed to see my films, especially the earlier ones. In fact, my husband (Jai Mehta) told them to watch Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke saying that it's quite a cute film."

She added, "Then, Arjun asked me, 'Mom is there romance in that film?' and I was like, 'yes, it is a romantic comedy.' To this he replied, 'I don't want to see your films that feature romance. It gets very strange. So, I am not going to watch any of your films.' And that's it! They don't want to watch any of my films."

Can you believe it? Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke was one of the cutest, most fun movies of the 90s, don't you think?

Main Krishna Hoon and Chalk n Duster were the only two films Juhi's kids liked her in, says the actress. "They had a good time there. As far as the latter is concerned, after watching that film Arjun told me that it was nice and I was really good in the film. I was on cloud nine as I did not expect such a reaction from him," she concludes.

