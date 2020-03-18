Juhi Chawla on wearing just a shirt in Lootere: I was like, 'What? Only in a shirt?'

If you remember the song, Main Teri Rani Tu Raja Mera from Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla's Lootere, it had Juhi Chawla dancing on the beach only in a shirt, and the actress recently spoke in an interview about shooting for the same!

Talking to Rajeev Masand about it, she said, "This was a radical change in my look and feel and everything. It was all Dharmesh Darshan and his imagination. It had to be in a shirt and I was so self-conscious because 'What? I am in a shirt on a beach? Only in a shirt?!' Well, not quite, but yes."

She added, "The moment Saroj Khan Ji was choreographing, I was like, okay. Because she has done work with Sridevi Ji and Madhuri Dixit, and her work has finesse. So then I was comfortable and it happened, and even I have to say that it looked quite nice."

Lootere was a huge success when it released and that was also the time when Deol and Chalwa had given another blockbuster, Darr, in the same year as Lootere. They also featured together in 1999's Arjun Pandit, which also did well. In a fantastic scene from Andaz Apna Apna, Aamir Khan even takes a hilarious jibe at Chawla for doing too many films with the actor.

The actress has been in Bollywood for the last 32 years and done a variety of roles in her career. On one hand, we have blockbusters like Darr, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Lootere, Ishq, and Deewana Mastana. And on the other hand lie films like My Brother Nikhil, 3 Deewarein, and even Salaam-E-Ishq.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates