Juhi Chawla shocked to see Jagannath Temple and Konark Sun Temple littered with plastic

After a recent trip to the City of Joy for a match, Juhi Chawla decided to travel to neighbouring Odisha

Juhi Chawla is flying in and out of Kolkata, the home ground of her co-owned Indian Premier League cricket team. After a recent trip to the City of Joy for a match, she decided to travel Odisha.

The actor visited the Jagannath Temple and the Konark Sun Temple in Puri. She was horrified to see the archaeological sites littered with plastic. The actor-environmentalist hopes the authorities take note and clear the garbage, which is an eyesore at the picturesque locations.

The former Miss India catapulted to stardom with films in the romance and comedy space like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Darr, Daraar, Ishq and Yes Boss, among others. The actor said she was initially unsure of her path but found her way over the years.

Juhi also experimented with her choices - most notable being her work in films 3 Deewarein, Jhankaar Beats, My Brother Nikhil, and I Am. "I tried very hard to do something different but the offers were not as good. I tried doing different stuff. I did films like Arjun Pandit and Daraar. I had put my heart and soul into it but strangely those films did not work at the box office. I was happy doing stuff that was funny and happy," she had told PTI.

Chawla's last release was Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which reunites her with frequent collaborator, Anil Kapoor. Also featuring Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film released on February 1.

