Juhi Chawla takes a great initiative this Diwali that needs attention

Updated: Oct 27, 2019, 18:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Juhi Chawla takes the responsibility to save the environment and her initiative will win your hearts.

Juhi Chawla
Juhi Chawla

Environment conscious Juhi Chawla has distributed unique Diwali gifts this year. Instead of sweets, she will be planting trees in the name of all those who she wanted to send festive presents to. This is part of the actor's pledge to the Cauvery Calling project, which is supporting farmers to plant 242 crore trees in the Cauvery basin, across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The trees will multiply the farmers' income in the next seven years.

This is truly an initiative that is both inspiring and stimulating. On one hand, a majority of the actors write long posts on social media about the vitality of the environment, Chawla has gone a step ahead and done the needful. Hope Bollywood takes a lot more steps like these.

The debate about the construction of the Metro met with a lot of responses on social media and a lot of celebrities opposed the idea as it could be detrimental to the environment. It's heartening to see the actors take a stand and rightly exploit their clout and influence to make a difference. Their voice can truly make a difference.

Coming back to Chawla, she has been associated with noble causes for a very long time and contributed whatever she can in her capacity. She has turned into an entrepreneur and been a solid support to her IPL Cricket Team, Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan. Coming to SRK and Chawla, they have been thick friends and that's why she wanted to pull his ears when she thought he was making his son AbRam use a plastic bottle. Take a look at the tweet:

She also asked her fans and everyone to celebrate an Eco-friendly Diwali and stay safe, check it out:

Hope we all can listen and also continue to contribute towards the change!

Tags

juhi chawlamadhuri dixitsooraj pancholibollywood newsEntertainment News

Bollywood Divas glitter with style this Diwali

