Juhi Chawla's Instagram post makes headlines in Nepal's local papers

Juhi Chawla raided concerns about the pollution in Nepal's capital

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla, who is holidaying in Kathmandu with family, recently took to Twitter to raise concerns about the pollution in Nepal's capital. The actor, who is also an activist of sorts when it comes to environment, wrote, "So much dust, traffic, diesel and petrol fumes in the air... we had to cover our faces, locals walk around with surgical masks (sic)." Her comments made headlines in local papers.

Juhi also posted an image. Check it out:

Juhi has time and again raised the issue about pollution, spoken about green revolution and promotes it. A few days ago, she had posted this interesting picture on organic farming. Take a look:

